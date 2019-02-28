Dense fog makes for challenging morning commute

Dense fog and cool temperatures start off the morning. By 9 a.m. the fog should lift and temperatures will rise into the 50s.Low pressure, and its trailing cold front, will approach the area today leading to plenty of clouds and some rain, mainly later this afternoon and into tonight. There can be a thunderstorm or two around as well, especially south into the Sandhills.Temperatures will top out near 60 in the Triangle, mid-60s down south.It will turn cooler Friday as the cold front stalls out south of the Triangle. It will remain rather cloudy and damp as little moisture will linger around. Highs will do no better than the middle 40s.A weak upper disturbance will move along this front Friday night and early Saturday which may lead to some more light rain or some drizzle.Another cold front will move in for Sunday with a storm riding along it. This will bring us another wet day and it has the potential to be a soaking. The question at this point for Sunday will be about temperatures. The front will become stationary over the area. North of the front, it will stay in the 40s, while areas south could get as warm as the 60s. How warm you are on Sunday will depend on where this front decides to grind to a halt. But, the farther north and west you are, the more likely you are to be chilly.The storm moves out Sunday night and the front will push south as it does so. That will allow drier air to move in early next week, but this will be much colder Arctic air.That will lead to temperatures well below normal for early March for most of next week. It looks as though highs will only be in the low to middle 40s during the first part of the week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather