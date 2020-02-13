Dog Days of Summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Skies are pretty clear across the Triangle right now, and that will continue to be the case for most of the rest of the week. This is thanks to a dry northwesterly flow aloft around an upper-level ridge that remains centered over Texas. That ridge will be expanding eastward toward the Carolinas over the next couple of days, giving us fairly sunny skies with just some afternoon clouds popping up.Thunderstorm development will be limited in the coming days given the strengthening of this upper-level high, especially with quite a bit of dry air around.However, it is worth mentioning that there could be something firing, especially south and west of the Triangle, as a weak boundary approaches from the west.That boundary is associated with a disturbance that will be moving eastward out of Kansas today, then lifting up into southwestern Ontario by tomorrow morning. The passage of this feature will turn the flow aloft more west-to-east over the eastern part of the United States from now through most of next week. As the flow aloft shifts, that boundary will end up closer to the Triangle Friday, giving us just a bit of a higher chance for a shower or thunderstorm again, though still mostly for western parts of the viewing area. A strong surface high that continues to sit over the southeastern U.S. will prevent the front from getting any closer to us through the end of the week.It then gets hung up over Virginia Saturday and washes out over the weekend, but it will be bringing back enough moisture to our area to give us a more typical pattern of afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain at or above 90 each day with nighttime lows at or above 70, very typical for mid-July.Another system will work eastward early next week and will reinforce that moisture through Tuesday. There are signs that the Southeast high will begin to break down by then as well, allowing for an even better chance for shower and thunderstorm activity by mid-week.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather