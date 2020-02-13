Weather

Dog Days of Summer Continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The dog days of summer continues this week with hazy, hot and humid conditions. But showers and storms may arrive for the start of the weekend.
At the moment we have a gentle northwesterly flow of dry air coming into the region around a broad upper level ridge centered in Texas. Over the next several days this high will strengthen and envelope an area from the southern Rockies to the Carolina coast with mainly dry, very warm to hot weather. Also at the current time we have a frontal system in the western Great Lakes to Nebraska that will continue to press eastward the rest of the week.

Now, while this front will not be bringing any cooler air to the Triangle, it will moisten up our air mass to the point we'll start to see spotty showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Once this moisture is here, it looks to remain in place for a number of days along with the opportunity for a shower or thunderstorm.

