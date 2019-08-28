Weather

Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen to Cat 2 ahead of US landfall

The latest forecast for Tropical Storm Dorian increases the chances it will make landfall in the United States as a hurricane.

Dorian is currently just east of Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump signed a Emergency Declaration on Tuesday to help make federal emergency aide available for the U.S. territory that is still recovering from Hurricane Maria two years ago.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian's maximum sustained winds were at 60 miles per hour with gusts as high as 70 miles per hour.



Wednesday's forecast moved the expected track of Dorian a little further to the north. That leaves it over warmer water for longer, giving the storm a chance to strengthen.

By Sunday morning, Dorian is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane preparing for landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast.

You may see some forecasts even predicting that Dorian will turn far enough north to threaten the North Carolina coast, but Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said it is way to early to worry about that.

"It is way too early to forecast this hitting North Carolina. So if somebody does that today (Wednesday) they're just trying to get you to click on their website," Big Weather said.

Still, it's never too early to be prepared. Here are the things Big Weather says you should have in your hurricane emergency kit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridanctropical stormtropical weatheru.s. & worldtropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to find the right daycare for your child
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
Johnston County Schools superintendent announces retirement
Man shot, injured near NC Central
16-year-old Lee County football player recovering from stroke
Many Wake County students with special needs not picked up for school
President Trump sets date for Fayetteville
Show More
Man hospitalized after Raleigh hit-and-run
Parents wonder why teacher, arrested in January, is back in classroom
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
NC Supreme Court debates race-based jury selection
Fayetteville PD finding success with Neighbors App by Ring partnership
More TOP STORIES News