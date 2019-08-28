Tropical Storm Dorian could strengthen to Cat 2 ahead of US landfall

Dorian is currently just east of Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump signed a Emergency Declaration on Tuesday to help make federal emergency aide available for the U.S. territory that is still recovering from Hurricane Maria two years ago.
At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian's maximum sustained winds were at 60 miles per hour with gusts as high as 70 miles per hour.
Tropical Storm #Dorian is a little stronger and it is approaching the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Here are the latest Key Messages from NHC. You can always go to https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for details. pic.twitter.com/ll3xzcNLzI— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2019
Wednesday's forecast moved the expected track of Dorian a little further to the north. That leaves it over warmer water for longer, giving the storm a chance to strengthen.
By Sunday morning, Dorian is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane preparing for landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast.
You may see some forecasts even predicting that Dorian will turn far enough north to threaten the North Carolina coast, but Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said it is way to early to worry about that.
"It is way too early to forecast this hitting North Carolina. So if somebody does that today (Wednesday) they're just trying to get you to click on their website," Big Weather said.
Still, it's never too early to be prepared. Here are the things Big Weather says you should have in your hurricane emergency kit.