It was an active day of weather yesterday all thanks to Hurricane Dorian moving up the Atlantic coastline. Dorian, now a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph, continues on a northeast track just outside of the Outer Banks.
As this happens, we will see any lingering rain and wind from Dorian taper off during the morning hours today before clouds break for some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-80s, which is right where we should be at this time of year.
Fortunately, high pressure sliding southeastward out of Canada will move into the East this weekend, giving us a much-needed break from the wet weather seen across the area. We can expect abundant sunshine for both tomorrow and Sunday along with seasonable temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.
The wet pattern will make a return to the Triangle on Monday, however, as a minor disturbance moving through the mid-Atlantic brings us the potential for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm may still continue into Tuesday as well.
The threat of showers or thunderstorms will likely continue for much of the week as a frontal boundary sags southward and becomes stalled over the region. Temperatures should remain seasonable during this time.
Have a great weekend!
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Dorian arrives, brings heavy wind and rain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More