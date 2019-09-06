Weather

Dorian arrives, brings heavy wind and rain

It was an active day of weather yesterday all thanks to Hurricane Dorian moving up the Atlantic coastline. Dorian, now a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph, continues on a northeast track just outside of the Outer Banks.

As this happens, we will see any lingering rain and wind from Dorian taper off during the morning hours today before clouds break for some sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid-80s, which is right where we should be at this time of year.

Fortunately, high pressure sliding southeastward out of Canada will move into the East this weekend, giving us a much-needed break from the wet weather seen across the area. We can expect abundant sunshine for both tomorrow and Sunday along with seasonable temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

The wet pattern will make a return to the Triangle on Monday, however, as a minor disturbance moving through the mid-Atlantic brings us the potential for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm may still continue into Tuesday as well.

The threat of showers or thunderstorms will likely continue for much of the week as a frontal boundary sags southward and becomes stalled over the region. Temperatures should remain seasonable during this time.

Have a great weekend!



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian arrives at NC, gains speed
Hurricane Dorian grazes Carolina coast; Bahamas death toll at 30
23 years ago, Hurricane Fran made landfall in North Carolina
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
The story behind that red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
Hurricane or not, Waffle House is eager to serve
Tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian touches down at Emerald Isle
Show More
LIST: Hurricane Dorian school closings
Hurricane Dorian toppled trees, knocked out power in Raleigh
Dorian plays havoc with high school football schedule
Man buys 100 generators to aid Dorian victims in the Bahamas
Carmakers to add alerts to prevent child heatstroke deaths
More TOP STORIES News