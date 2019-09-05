Dorian Arrives

A Tornado Watch has been issued for part of our area that includes @CityOfFayNC until 7pm. A Watch means a #tornado could happen, a Warning means a tornado IS happening. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/EEP59iICOa — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 5, 2019

UPDATE: Dorian's winds are 115 mph, and the storm is moving north-northeast at 8 mph.Hurricane Dorian continues to be the major factor in our forecast this week. There is now a Tornado Watch for parts of our area through 7 p.m. Remember, ameans a tornado could happen, a warning means a tornadohappening. Here's my latest tweet:If you are not following me on twitter, my handle is: @BigweatherABC11As a strong hurricane, Dorian will begin approaching our area throughout the day, bringing gusty winds between 40-60 mph at times and periods of potentially heavy rain, especially farther east and south of the Triangle. The rain and gusty winds will continue tonight and last into tomorrow morning for the eastern part of our area with strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall expected.Rainfall amounts between 1-4 inches in the Triangle and 4-8 inches to the south and east will lead to some flash flooding in areas. A few 10-inch rainfall reports cannot be ruled out, especially in areas where the heaviest rainbands set up.By tomorrow afternoon, Dorian moves out of the area and off to the northeast, bringing us breaks of sunshine. However, it will still be breezy with winds gusting near 30 mph at times.High pressure will then build in for the weekend, providing us with lots of sunshine & seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 80s.Have a great Thursday! We'll continue watching Dorian...Bigweather