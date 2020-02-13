Weather

Drier Weather Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A slow-moving cold front set off showers and storms today, and some of the rain was heavy. Parts of Durham experienced some flash flooding during the evening hours and some of the storms produced some gusty winds. Most of the storms began to weaken by 10 pm, but a few showers or a storm are possible through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The cold front will crawl to near the coast on Friday, and drier and cooler air will begin to filter into at least the northwest portions of the viewing area, mainly from the Triangle to the north and west. Skies should become partly sunny, and humidity levels will drop. To the south and east of Raleigh, the humidity will stay fairly high and there's a chance for a few showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid-80s.


The weekend won't be a rainout by any stretch, but there could still be a few showers, especially south and east of the Triangle. There's a better chance for some showers on Sunday in the afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low and mid-80s.
-Chris Hohmann



Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
