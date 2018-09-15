WEATHER

Drivers planning travel through NC asked to bypass state altogether

EMBED </>More Videos

DOT urges travelers to avoid North Carolina

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
As Tropical Storm Florence continued to drop unprecedented levels of rainfall across much of North Carolina Saturday afternoon, state officials asked interstate travelers to avoid driving through the state.


Jim Trogdon, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said roads were getting worse with every passing minute.

"I have never seen flash flooding like this occur in our state," said Trogdon.

In a matter of a few hours Saturday, the number of primary roads closed due to flooding across the state increased from 60 to 100.

Flash flooding affected major roadways including parts of I-40, I-95, US-70, US-1, and US-501.

RELATED: Florence live coverage: 'This flooding is only going to get worse'

Trogdon said state officials have coordinated with transportation departments in Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia.

He urged drivers planning to travel north or south through North Carolina to take an alternate route and bypass the state, using routes through Tennessee instead.

RELATED: NC road closures and reopenings: I-40, I-95 affected by Florence

Trogdon said it was a necessary move to ensure that critical assistance continues to reach emergency responders engaged with the storm.

"One thing I want to prevent is thousands of people stranded on our interstates or US routes with flooding events on each side, putting more burden on our first responders to be extracting thousands of people that use our roadways daily," he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued another warning to people who have already evacuated affected areas. He asked them not to become someone who needs to be rescued.

"If you have evacuated, don't go back now," Cooper said. "It isn't safe right now for you to get there. Plus, you'll be in the way of rescue and recovery efforts."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanetropical stormwindrainNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Power outage numbers begin to drop as crews work to restore service
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding 'only going to get worse'
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence flooding 'only going to get worse'
ABC college football airing on 11.2, Spectrum 1240, ESPN app
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
NC road closures: See where Florence has affected highways
Florence: How much damage to expect in the Triangle
Power outage numbers begin to drop as crews work to restore service
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
LIST: Tropical Storm Florence school closings
Show More
VIDEO: Downed trees, damaged buildings in Wilmington
Jacksonville damage: Downed trees, damaged buildings
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Avon damage: Storm surge, flooding from Florence
Evacuations issued in Cumberland County; list of area shelters
More News