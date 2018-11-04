High pressure moving off to the northeast will keep it dry and cool across the Triangle today with a northeast flow and sunshine will mix with some afternoon clouds. Clouds will thicken early tonight as a warm front approaches from the south and some showers will develop after midnight. The warm front will shift northward across the Triangle on Monday with morning rain followed by afternoon clouds and milder conditions.It will warm up significantly on Election Day as a storm center tracks to the northeast across the Great Lakes and the associated cold front moves in from the west. The wind will strengthen out of the south and southwest and it will turn more humid with times of clouds and sun and the high will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front will cross the Triangle in the afternoon and evening, then shift off to the east later Tuesday night.High pressure will build across the region Wednesday into Thursday with sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. Rain will probably return later Thursday night or early Friday as another cold front moves in from the west, then colder air will follow next weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart