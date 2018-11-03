High pressure will allow clear conditions tonight. High pressure willpush into the Northeast tomorrow and surface winds will swith to theeast. Sunshine will give way to some clouds tomorrow afternoon.Tomorrow night a weak disturbance approaches. There can be some rainacross the area by sunrise Monday but any rain on Monday will be inthe morning.A strong storm system will move into the Mississippi and Tennesseevalley regions late Monday into Monday night. Powerful thunderstormswill develop with this system from the lower Ohio Valley to Louisianawith the risk of hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Theassociated cold front will move into the Triangle area later in theday Tuesday producing a few showers and a thunderstorm. There will bemany dry hours on Tuesday for folks to get out to the polls to vote inthe local, state and federal elections.It will turn cooler and less humid in the wake of the front Wednesday,temperatures during the latter part of the week will be close tonormal.Have a great evening!Steve StewartOh..and don't forget to set your clocks back tonight, you get an extra hour of sleep!