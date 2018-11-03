WEATHER

Clouds Increase Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather forecast Nov. 3, 2018 8 a.m. with Steve Stewart

High pressure will allow clear conditions tonight. High pressure will
push into the Northeast tomorrow and surface winds will swith to the

east. Sunshine will give way to some clouds tomorrow afternoon.
Tomorrow night a weak disturbance approaches. There can be some rain
across the area by sunrise Monday but any rain on Monday will be in
the morning.

A strong storm system will move into the Mississippi and Tennessee
valley regions late Monday into Monday night. Powerful thunderstorms
will develop with this system from the lower Ohio Valley to Louisiana

with the risk of hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. The
associated cold front will move into the Triangle area later in the
day Tuesday producing a few showers and a thunderstorm. There will be
many dry hours on Tuesday for folks to get out to the polls to vote in
the local, state and federal elections.

It will turn cooler and less humid in the wake of the front Wednesday,
temperatures during the latter part of the week will be close to

normal.

Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
Oh..and don't forget to set your clocks back tonight, you get an extra hour of sleep!

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
More Weather
Top Stories
One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Police: 17-year-old dies after being shot in Goldsboro, may have been accidental
Final early voting day draws large crowds in the Triangle
Durham Crimestoppers Most Wanted November 2018
Shooter, 2 killed in Florida yoga studio attack identified
2 dead after Amazon building collapses in Maryland
Parents sickened after eating Halloween candy laced with meth
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
Show More
Oliver leads Yellow Jackets past Tar Heels 38-28
Study: 1 in 5 childhood scald burns caused by microwaved ramen, soups
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Rabbi speaks out week after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'Hate will never win'
Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies
More News