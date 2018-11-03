High pressure will allow clear conditions tonight. High pressure will
push into the Northeast tomorrow and surface winds will swith to the
east. Sunshine will give way to some clouds tomorrow afternoon.
Tomorrow night a weak disturbance approaches. There can be some rain
across the area by sunrise Monday but any rain on Monday will be in
the morning.
A strong storm system will move into the Mississippi and Tennessee
valley regions late Monday into Monday night. Powerful thunderstorms
will develop with this system from the lower Ohio Valley to Louisiana
with the risk of hail, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. The
associated cold front will move into the Triangle area later in the
day Tuesday producing a few showers and a thunderstorm. There will be
many dry hours on Tuesday for folks to get out to the polls to vote in
the local, state and federal elections.
It will turn cooler and less humid in the wake of the front Wednesday,
temperatures during the latter part of the week will be close to
normal.
Have a great evening!
Steve Stewart
Oh..and don't forget to set your clocks back tonight, you get an extra hour of sleep!
