Dry and Cool This Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure currently over the northern Mississippi valley will build across the region through the weekend keeping things dry and cool. Highs will reach the low 50s. An area of low pressure will swing east along the Gulf coast Saturday. That could bring some clouds around early Saturday, but skies will be sunny during the afternoon.Unseasonably warm temperatures return next week as a ridge of high pressure builds across the region. Highs reach the 60s Tuesday, and the 70s through the rest of the work week.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell