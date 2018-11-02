WEATHER

Showers Tonight

A cold front approaching the region is setting off showers this evening, some of which have gusty winds and heavy rain. There is a chance that a few of the heavier showers will have an isolated damaging wind gust. The showers will move across the region through about 10 pm, then move out around midnight. It will turn cooler overnight with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s,

Surface high pressure currently moving into the Plains States will move east and this feature will build across central North Carolina tomorrow. This will bring a sunny Saturday with very low humidity and seasonably cool afternoon temperatures in the low and mid 60s.

The surface high will move off to the east Sunday morning and lower- level winds will turn more out of the east. Moisture returning from the south will bring a round of showers Sunday night into Monday morning. But Sunday will be a nice day with highs in the mid 60s.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

Oh..and don't forget to set your clocks back tomorrow night, you get an extra hour of sleep!

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
More Weather
Top Stories
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
Triangle Jewish congregations observe first Shabbat since Pittsburgh shooting
WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Wake County students could get day off for Muslim holiday
No threat found at East Wake Middle School after lockdown
Show More
First annual Special Needs Christmas Party to take place in Angier
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
More News