A cold front approaching the region is setting off showers this evening, some of which have gusty winds and heavy rain. There is a chance that a few of the heavier showers will have an isolated damaging wind gust. The showers will move across the region through about 10 pm, then move out around midnight. It will turn cooler overnight with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s,Surface high pressure currently moving into the Plains States will move east and this feature will build across central North Carolina tomorrow. This will bring a sunny Saturday with very low humidity and seasonably cool afternoon temperatures in the low and mid 60s.The surface high will move off to the east Sunday morning and lower- level winds will turn more out of the east. Moisture returning from the south will bring a round of showers Sunday night into Monday morning. But Sunday will be a nice day with highs in the mid 60s.Have a great weekend!ChrisOh..and don't forget to set your clocks back tomorrow night, you get an extra hour of sleep!