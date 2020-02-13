Dry & Cooler Today

There is still some fresh cold air that is pushing across the Carolinas early today, but after experiencing some wind gusts that exceeded 25 mph yesterday, there is much less wind early this morning.Most temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s or lower 30s at dawn and should end up on the colder side of the seasonal averages this afternoon.We will be closely watching a vigorous upper-air disturbance, which is still being forecast to dive out of the north and west this morning.After moving out of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, it will be pushing into the southern Appalachians this afternoon and early tonight. As a result, the mountains of western North Carolina and in the upstate of South Carolina should get a hefty dose of snow later today into tonight.The current thinking is, while this feature is expected to bring a few clouds to central North Carolina today, tonight and even early tomorrow, the mountains will be absorbing all of the precipitation.Outside of a few sprinkles this evening, no significant precipitation is expected in the Piedmont or in eastern North Carolina.A dry, stable weather pattern is expected this coming weekend as a large high pressure system builds over the Southeast. Warmer air is expected to migrate into the region Sunday and Monday as this high pressure expands north and east over the entire mid-Atlantic and Southeast. As the high moves east and the air mass modifies, temperatures will become more comfortable early next week with readings back into the 60s on Monday then into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will start to show up on Monday as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows northward into the region.A strong, upper-level weather system moving through the south-central Plains early next week will force the development of a cold front over the Plains by Sunday night. This front will reach the Great Lakes and extend southwest into Texas by Monday of next week. This front is projected to move east and south during Monday night and will become stationary north and west of central North Carolina during Tuesday and Tuesday night. Warm, moist air increasing over North Carolina and Virginia will lead to cloudy skies Tuesday and Tuesday night with the chance of a shower or two. Temperatures could rise well into the 70s.Have a great weekend!Bigweather