Weather

More Showers On The Way

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Bertha has weakened and pushed into the Great Lakes, but plenty of moisture remained over the region today, leading to scattered showers and storms. The showers and storms will gradually diminish this evening, with lows tonight in the low 70s.

The wet weather will continue at times tomorrow and again Saturday, with scattered showers and storms dotting the landscape. . A few of the storms could be strong tomorrow, with highs in the low and mid 80s. Showers could occur anytime tomorrow, but mainly in the afternoon on Saturday.

A strong cold front will push across central North Carolina late Saturday and usher in a very refreshing air mass for the early part of next week. Look for lots of sun Sunday and Monday with highs only in the 70s and humidity levels dropping to very comfortable levels. The nice weather will last through the middle of next week. It's going to be great!

Have a nice evening,
Chris


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper announces federal grant for temporary jobs
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Struggling wedding venues demand guidance from governor
Here are some companies that are hiring right now in NC
Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on NC, SC beaches
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history
Show More
Police arrest escaped Wake County inmate in Chapel Hill
When will we see a 2nd wave of COVID-19 cases?
NC lawmakers push to help teens get licenses amid COVID-19
Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections
The 411: Headed to the beach?
More TOP STORIES News