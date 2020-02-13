More Showers On The Way

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Bertha has weakened and pushed into the Great Lakes, but plenty of moisture remained over the region today, leading to scattered showers and storms. The showers and storms will gradually diminish this evening, with lows tonight in the low 70s.The wet weather will continue at times tomorrow and again Saturday, with scattered showers and storms dotting the landscape. . A few of the storms could be strong tomorrow, with highs in the low and mid 80s. Showers could occur anytime tomorrow, but mainly in the afternoon on Saturday.A strong cold front will push across central North Carolina late Saturday and usher in a very refreshing air mass for the early part of next week. Look for lots of sun Sunday and Monday with highs only in the 70s and humidity levels dropping to very comfortable levels. The nice weather will last through the middle of next week. It's going to be great!Have a nice evening,Chris