Nice weather will continue into Sunday as high pressure shifts eastward. Sunshine with a few clouds and seasonably mild air are expected in the Triangle, where temperatures will be in the mid-50s this afternoon. Sunday night, a quick-moving system will slide by to the north. This will deliver more clouds and perhaps a stray shower in parts of the area by Sunday evening. Another area of high pressure will quickly move into the region later Sunday night and for Monday, Christmas Eve. Clear skies with seasonable temperatures can be expected Christmas Eve.High pressure stays in control of the pattern on Christmas. During the middle of next week, a storm system will take shape over the country's midsection. Meanwhile, dry weather will persist Wednesday and most of Thursday in the Triangle, with a bit of a warming trend. By late in the week, the aforementioned storm could return wet weather to the region.Have a great day,Steve Stewart