Dry and Sunny Today

A weak high pressure system, currently located in the central U.S., will continue to build eastward into the Carolinas during the next 24-36 hours. That zone of high pressure will help bring a very dry, slightly cooler flow of air today. This will promote a good deal of sunshine, and temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 50s, or close to typical levels for late in January.A surface storm, currently over northern Texas, is forecast to move eastward during the next couple of days. This weak surface storm will bring increasing high clouds to the Triangle tomorrow.The storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow morning, then pass over northern and central Florida tomorrow night. That may bring a brief shower in a few spots late tomorrow night and Thursday morning across central North Carolina. Otherwise, Thursday will turn out partly sunny and remain cool.Another weak area of high pressure will build into the eastern U.S. and expand southward into central North Carolina Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. This high will move off to the east on Friday, and a returning moist flow of air will lead to increasing clouds.A storm will move into the northeast Gulf of Mexico by late Friday, and this will bring a flow of deeper moisture over the southeast U.S. including all of North Carolina. This influx in moisture will cause increasing clouds for Friday and the chance of some rain late Friday and Friday night.This surface storm will redevelop just off the South Carolina coast Friday night then track northeast. This storm will support the chance of rain late Friday and Friday night. As the storm moves northeast away from North Carolina during Saturday, any lingering wet weather will give way to a flow of drier air Saturday afternoon. However, another upper-level disturbance passing by to the north late Saturday and Saturday evening helps bring lingering clouds through Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. There's even the chance of another shower Saturday evening. Any precipitation would be brief and light.Dry, stable air will move into the region Saturday night. A large surface high pressure area moving east into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday will expand northward and help bring a prolonged period of dry, seasonably mild weather for next Sunday and Monday.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather