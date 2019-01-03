WEATHER

Rain Around Today

Low pressure will move east across the state today leading to rain and drizzle for the morning hours before drying in the afternoon with lingering clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Meanwhile, an upper-level low will move into the state of Texas and a surface low will be developing. This storm system will push eastward and bring another bout of rain for Friday into Friday night. The steadiest of the rain will fall during the afternoon and evening hours.

High pressure will build in from the west Saturday and skies will clear out. With a west wind developing, it will turn warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

High pressure will remain in control promoting a good deal of sunshine Sunday into Monday and it will stay rather mild.

High temperatures will remain in the lower to even middle 60s, which would be a good 10 to nearly 15 degrees above average for early January.

Have a great Thursday and stay dry!

