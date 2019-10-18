Weather

Rain Arrives Saturday Evening

After a chilly start in the mid 30s to lower 40s, we enjoyed a beautiful day across central North Carolina with highs in the mid 60s. If you're heading out this evening, grab a jacket as temperatures will plunge once the sun sets. By morning, many areas will drop into the mid 30s and low 40s once again with clouds on the increase. Saturday will start off with some sun, but clouds will thicken quickly through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.

Tropical Storm Nestor will charge ashore in the Florida panhandle tomorrow morning, lose tropical characteristics, but still spread moderate to heavy rain into central North Carolina by tomorrow evening. The heaviest rain will fall between midnight and 9 am, with many spots picking up 1-2" of welcome rain. The winds will also pick up as the low pressure system moves across eastern North Carolina, with some gusts of 30 mph or a bit higher.

The storm system will move offshore by Sunday afternoon, and the rain will taper off in the early afternoon, although skies will remain mostly cloudy. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid and upper 60s. Skies will clear Sunday night, and Sunday looks to be a nice day with highs in the low 70s.

Have a great weekend,
Chris



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Nestor forms in Gulf of Mexico
3 N.C. State Fair employees arrested, 1 cited on drug charges
21-year-old man dead, 37-year-old arrested in Four Oaks shooting
'He just stole our hearts,' dog found with extensive burns along body
Historic site director stole $170K, didn't have background check
Man shot outside of Cross Creek Mall in Road Rage incident
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Show More
Winter Outlook: NC expects to have warmer than average winter
NC health officials keep close eye on Ebola outbreak
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Pa. woman arrested in Cumberland Co. for husband's murder
New York man spots rare albino raccoon in backyard
More TOP STORIES News