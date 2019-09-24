Weather

Heating Up Late Week

A cold front will drop highs a few degrees Wednesday, but Summer Like temperatures return by the end of the week.

Tonight will be the coolest night we'll see in a while. Lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid 80s.

High pressure will build across the region Thursday. That will warm us to near record highs in the low 90s. Afternoon temperatures will continue to reach the 90s next week as high pressure strengthens.

Tropics

Tropical Storm is getting a tad stronger this afternoon. It's now dumping heavy rain and gusty winds in Puerto Rico. Karen will continue to track north until high pressure slows it to a halt. After that Karen is forecast to moves west.



Tropical Storm Lorenzo will likely become a hurricane soon. It will not be a threat to land.



Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
