High pressure that helped to bring some nice weather across central North Carolina the past couple of days has moved off to the east as planned. A broad southwesterly flow of air will help bring a very balmy night tonight with most places cooling no lower than the low to mid-60s.Moisture continues to increase across the region and that has lead to more clouds across central North Carolina. Those clouds will lower and thicken tonight as the next weather-maker approaches from the west.The atmosphere will become moist and unstable enough to support some hit-and-miss showers mostly later tonight.An upper-level trough has moved east across the southern Plains states. This has forced a cold front eastward into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. The front extends southward and will be close to the Alabama-Georgia line by this evening.A storm that formed on the front over eastern Texas late yesterday is moving northeast up the front. This initially has caused the eastward movement of the front to slow, but once the strengthening storm system moves farther north, the front will move a bit faster to the east.This front is currently helping to trigger strong to severe thunderstorms across the Deep South and a soaking rain across the Ohio and Tennessee valley regions.As the storm moves farther to the northeast later tonight, the southward-trailing cold front will move into the Appalachians late tonight then into the Piedmont by Friday morning. Another wave of low pressure will start to form on the front causing the front to slow down and stall north to south through central North Carolina. Showers and a few hit-and-miss thunderstorms will form ahead of and along this frontal boundary tomorrow bringing central North Carolina a wet Friday.The developing wave of low pressure will lift northward late tomorrow and the front will finally move east of central North Carolina Friday evening. Rain should end from west to east across the region as the front moves east and away. Rainfall totals will average 0.50 to about1.00 inch.Once that front moves off to the east dry and cooler air will move in from the west. Clouds will break up late Friday night. High pressure currently moving into the southern Plains states will move eastward and this high will help maintain a cool, dry, stable weather pattern across central North Carolina for the upcoming weekend.High pressure will move off to the east Sunday night and Monday and a returning southerly flow of air will bring moist air back into the region by Monday. An upper-level trough will move through a southwesterly flow aloft bringing an increase in moisture. This should lead to some rain across central North Carolina Sunday night and Monday.Another cold front will approach the western Appalachians on Tuesday and this front is expected to move into the western Carolinas Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening. This will bring central North Carolina more wet weather mostly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning of next week.In the wake of that system, drier and cooler weather will arrive across the region Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night and Thursday of next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell