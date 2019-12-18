Sunny But Cold

Cold high pressure continues to build into the region and will usher in some chilly air for the next few days. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low and mid 20s, and winds will blow at 10-15 mph at times, so the wind chill could briefly drop into the teens.Lots of sunshine is in store for tomorrow, but temperatures will run about 10 below average. Afternoon temperatures will make it into the low and mid 40s,Tomorrow night will be the coldest of this stretch with lows in the low and mid 20s, but some of the normally colder spots could drop into the upper teens.Friday will be sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the low 50s,Another system could bring us some rain by later Sunday into Monday.Have a great evening!Chris