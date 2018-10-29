With an upper trough remaining over much of the East, temperatures will stay below average today and Tuesday.High pressure will build in from the west today and then settle overhead Tuesday. This will promote lots of sunshine each day.That area of high pressure will shift eastward Wednesday and the surface winds will turn out of the south-southwest, sending temperatures into the lower to middle 70s.A front will approach the region on Thursday. This will lead to more clouds around on Thursday and a chance for widespread showers to return to the region later Thursday into Friday morning. Before the front approaches on Thursday it will turn rather mild.High pressure will then move in for the weekend, but it will be accompanied by another reinforcing shot of chilly air across the Triangle.Have a great week!Bigweather