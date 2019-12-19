Sunny and Cold

Cool and dry across the region today and tonight with high pressure in control. There will be a slight modification in the air mass on Friday, but generally another sunny and fairly cool day is on tap with high pressure in control.More in the way of clouds will show up on Saturday as a storm system develops to our south across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.This storm will slowly track off to the east and northeast as we head into Sunday and Monday, so we will see more clouds around for the end of the weekend and Monday.Some rain is likely to the south of the area Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rain may spread northward into the Triangle as well Sunday night into Monday, although some uncertainty remains with how far north the rain associated with this storm may spread.No matter what happens with the storm, it pushes off to the east by Tuesday, setting the stage for a fair amount of sunshine and fairly mild conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather