More Nice Weather

After some showers and storms over the weekend, a cool front has pushed off the coast and ushered in a delightful air mass. Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows of 55-60. Tuesday will be a lot like today, with lots of sunshine and fairly low humidity. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but still very pleasant.High pressure will keep us dry and warm through the end of the week, although there could be an isolated shower near the Virginia border on Wednesday afternoon.Unfortunately, the chance for some showers and storms will return for Friday and last through the weekend. Although it won't be a rain out either day, you may have to dodge some showers for Mother's Day and Graduation festivities.Have a great evening,Chris