Weather

More Nice Weather

EMBED <>More Videos

After some showers and storms over the weekend, a cool front has pushed off the coast and ushered in a delightful air mass. Tonight will be mostly clear, with lows of 55-60. Tuesday will be a lot like today, with lots of sunshine and fairly low humidity. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, but still very pleasant.

High pressure will keep us dry and warm through the end of the week, although there could be an isolated shower near the Virginia border on Wednesday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the chance for some showers and storms will return for Friday and last through the weekend. Although it won't be a rain out either day, you may have to dodge some showers for Mother's Day and Graduation festivities.

Have a great evening,
Chris




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
Man accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl in Raleigh
Family remembers 78-year-old woman stabbed to death in home
California startup sells 'world's first' bulletproof hoodie
Public can weigh in on NCDOT projects
Floral fails top BBB Mother's Day complaints
2 men shot outside Raleigh sweepstakes parlor
Show More
Crews search Texas field for missing 4-year-old girl
Ark. twins celebrate 100th birthday
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Camp Lejeune Marine drowns at Emerald Isle
Trial starts for Wake deputy charged with assault in Kyron Hinton arrest
More TOP STORIES News