Dry Today, but Rain Develops Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound nicely to near 50 degrees this afternoon across the Triangle. Passing high clouds may filter the sunshine a bit, however sky cover should be no worse than partly sunny throughout the day. Some increased cloud cover is expected farther north, sunnier skies are expected farther south.

We have two small storm systems coming up. The first will bring a period of rain late tonight into Sunday morning. The second will bring a period rain later Sunday night into Monday morning.

The clouds will part for more sunshine Tuesday as high pressure builds in delivering sunshine and seasonable temperatures. It will warm up more on Wednesday with some sunshine. On Thursday, a front that could potentially bring some gusty winds, a period of heavy rain will sweep into the area. The front looks like it will move in late Thursday afternoon or evening with an abrupt change to colder weather. It looks like the surge of colder air will sweep away most of the moisture before we could get any snow for Santa, but at this point we can't say there won't be a few wet snowflakes at some point Thursday night. Christmas Day will be blustery and cold with temperatures failing to rise beyond the 30s in some areas.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart
