Dry Today, Cold Rain & Freezing Rain Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The next storm headed our way is evolving near the Texas coast this morning, and will be heading northeast to near the coast of Louisiana by this evening. From there, it will travel to the east-northeast through the Deep South and the Southeast, and pass south of us here in the Triangle tomorrow into tomorrow night. It will finally pull away past the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday, though it may take a while for the rain to wind down and completely move away from the region.With a flatter storm and a track south and east of us, we need to be concerned about a prolonged period of freezing rain and perhaps sleet just to the north and west of the Triangle; there is also an increased risk of at least several hours of freezing rain in the Triangle itself. This will be something we have to watch closely, but for now we like where we are positioned, with temperatures right at the freezing mark for the Triangle late tonight and tomorrow morning.There is a chance that if temperatures back off just a bit more that we could be in for a more serious bout of freezing rain in and around Raleigh, but for now that is something to monitor. The more major threat appears to be just west and north of the Triangle, and by the time you get back west to Greensboro and north to Danville, we are concerned for prolonged icing throughout tomorrow and perhaps even into tomorrow night, with enough ice accumulation to bring a risk for power outages.Stay Safe out there and prepare for the ice today!