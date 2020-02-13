Dry Today, Rain Tomorrow

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A ridge of high pressure has worked into a position north and east of the Carolinas during the past 12-24 hours. It has produced a light, east to northeasterly wind flow since yesterday, and clouds were a limiting factor on temperatures during the afternoon.As expected, most readings on thermometers in and around the Triangle were no higher than the mid-70s, down by at least 10 degrees Fahrenheit in most places when compared to the two previous days.Today is shaping up to bring a similar sky cover. However, since the clouds should be a little thinner, the afternoon will be a tad warmer, with most temperatures reaching the upper 70s to near 80. Rain prospects will be limited through tonight, since an old front has stalled along the North Carolina/South Carolina state line. As this front lifts through Central North Carolina tomorrow, there will be moisture associated with a disturbance currently in Florida, which will be overrunning it.While the disturbance is not expected to undergo tropical development, it will still pull some rather warm and humid air into the region. Dew-point temperatures rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. Precipitable water values will also be significantly higher.That being said, even though the forecast for tomorrow and tomorrow night calls for periods of rain and a thunderstorm, the quantitative rain amounts suggested by the global models are that high. One of those models is even hinting that there will be as much rain falling on Thursday as there will be tomorrow. So, the speed of this upcoming system should be key in determining just how much rain falls.A more summer-like pattern will take hold later this week, with a ridge of high pressure located in the western Atlantic and an upper- level trough slowly moving eastward from the Mississippi Valley. Expect scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms in the region both Thursday and Friday.Things will change on Saturday as the upper-level trough swings overhead with more widespread activity likely.A lingering shower may persist on Sunday, but chances are activity will be relatively limited.Drier air will work in Monday with below-average temperatures and lower humidity.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather