Dorian Arrives Thursday

Quiet weather is expected across the region tonight through Wednesday as Dorian begins to make a move to the north.As of now, we can expect the breeze to pick up out of the northeast Wednesday as the pressure gradient increases between Dorian nearing from the south and high pressure to the north. Some of the outer rain bands of Dorian may already be moving into the southern and eastern parts of the state by late Wednesday. It'll be breezy to windy across Central North Carolina Wednesday night into Thursday, with more showers likely. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall to the east and southeast of the Triangle. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are likely, with the highest amounts along and east of I-95. east and southeast from the Triangle.Dorian will begin to increase in forward speed to the northeast Friday as it is finally picked up from the trough building into the Great Lakes and Northeast. While the impacts and track may still vary between now and then, it is highly likely that at least coastal North Carolina will have a period of heavy rain, strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding/beach erosion Wednesday night into Thursday.We'll be watching it for you!Chris