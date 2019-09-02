Weather

Dorian Arrives Thursday

Quiet weather is expected across the region tonight through Wednesday as Dorian begins to make a move to the north.

As of now, we can expect the breeze to pick up out of the northeast Wednesday as the pressure gradient increases between Dorian nearing from the south and high pressure to the north. Some of the outer rain bands of Dorian may already be moving into the southern and eastern parts of the state by late Wednesday. It'll be breezy to windy across Central North Carolina Wednesday night into Thursday, with more showers likely. The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall to the east and southeast of the Triangle. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are likely, with the highest amounts along and east of I-95. east and southeast from the Triangle.

Dorian will begin to increase in forward speed to the northeast Friday as it is finally picked up from the trough building into the Great Lakes and Northeast. While the impacts and track may still vary between now and then, it is highly likely that at least coastal North Carolina will have a period of heavy rain, strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding/beach erosion Wednesday night into Thursday.

We'll be watching it for you!
Chris



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countysnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Overwhelmed? What you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Dare County
Duke Energy installing new safeguards in response to previous hurricanes
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Raleigh man worried about friends, family in the Bahamas
Show More
Wrightsville Beach residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian
UNCW, Methodist cancel classes for the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Fayetteville fight leaves 1 dead, 1 shot, 1 in custody, 1 at large
More TOP STORIES News