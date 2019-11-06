It's About to Go Down (the Temperature)

An exiting cold front to the southeast of the Triangle will usher in high pressure, promoting dry conditions and lower temperatures, ranging from the lower to middle 60s. On average for early November, these temperatures will only depart a few degrees with the upper 60s being average.Overnight, lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s across the viewing area, with clear to partly cloudy skies.Thursday will feature an increase in clouds during the day as the next mid-latitude cyclone, with an associated cold front, over the Plains advances eastward. Periods of rain are expected to impact the Triangle by Thursday night. The moisture available inland will be limited, therefore, we are not expecting flooding to be an issue in the region for the Thursday night event.In the wake of the cold front, chilly and blustery conditions are expected with daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Triangle. By Friday evening, temperatures will really drop with a widespread freeze expected as lows are expected to be in the middle to upper 20s.As surface high pressure sets up over North Carolina Saturday, dry and cool conditions are expected throughout the weekend with the next chance for precipitation on Monday evening as another cold front dives south. High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s during the weekend and low temperatures in the 30s. A slight warm up happens on Monday that will end by Tuesday.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather