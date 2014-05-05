Dry Weather Ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fog has developed across parts of the region this morning, especially east of the Triangle where fog has become locally dense in a few spots.
However, this fog will burn off for sunshine later this morning as we remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure sitting over the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.
This ridge of high pressure will remain in control of our weather through this Friday, keeping the Triangle largely dry with a good amount of sunshine each day. Additionally, temperatures will be running quite high for mid- to late October with highs generally in the upper 70s to near 80, about 8-10 degrees Fahrenheit above average.
By Saturday, a weak disturbance is forecast to swing into the Southeast, bringing a few showers and storms to the Triangle.
High pressure off the Atlantic coast will then regain control next Monday, helping to dry the area out while temperatures remain above average.
Have a great week!
Big Weather
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More