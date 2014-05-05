Weather

Dry Weather Ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fog has developed across parts of the region this morning, especially east of the Triangle where fog has become locally dense in a few spots.

However, this fog will burn off for sunshine later this morning as we remain under the influence of a ridge of high pressure sitting over the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.


This ridge of high pressure will remain in control of our weather through this Friday, keeping the Triangle largely dry with a good amount of sunshine each day. Additionally, temperatures will be running quite high for mid- to late October with highs generally in the upper 70s to near 80, about 8-10 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

By Saturday, a weak disturbance is forecast to swing into the Southeast, bringing a few showers and storms to the Triangle.

High pressure off the Atlantic coast will then regain control next Monday, helping to dry the area out while temperatures remain above average.


Have a great week!

Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ivanka Trump campaigning in Raleigh Tuesday
2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Durham on Sunday night
Joe Biden encourages early voting while in Durham
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before election
Christina Koch reflects on historic all-female spacewalk 1 year later﻿
LATEST: NC reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, 6.1% positive test rate
2-year-old shot in the leg in Goldsboro; 17-year-old arrested
Show More
Man dies after being shot in Fayetteville, police say
Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16
5 injured in explosion at Virginia shopping center
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Benson
More TOP STORIES News