High pressure will continue the nice weather of the last couple ofdays across the Triangle. There will be a few more clouds tomorrow,but temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the upper50s.A weak cold front will work its way in later Monday and into Mondaynight, but will bring just some clouds to the area. Temperatures willclimb into the lower 60s ahead of the front Monday. A cooler, dry airmass will move in behind it Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day, Thursdayas temperatures will fall back into the low to middle 50s for theholiday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart