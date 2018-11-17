High pressure will continue the nice weather of the last couple of
days across the Triangle. There will be a few more clouds tomorrow,
but temperatures will be similar to today, with highs in the upper
50s.
A weak cold front will work its way in later Monday and into Monday
night, but will bring just some clouds to the area. Temperatures will
climb into the lower 60s ahead of the front Monday. A cooler, dry air
mass will move in behind it Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day, Thursday
as temperatures will fall back into the low to middle 50s for the
holiday.
Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart
