A large storm system encompassing much of the East will still bring the Triangle showers, and perhaps even an afternoon thunderstorm today.However, there will be large stretches of dry weather and the sun will even poke out intermittently for a few hours, something we didn't have yesterday.Temperatures today will spend most of the time at or above 60 with a southwest breeze of 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. A front coming through late today will allow things to clear out and turn colder as we head through tonight with temperatures falling back toward 40.Nice conditions are in the forecast for the holiday weekend as high pressure settles over the region.Expect sunshine most of Saturday, Sunday and Monday with high temperatures near average in the lower to middle 50s.Christmas Day will be a good one weather-wise with partial sunshine and comfortable temperatures thanks to high pressure remaining entrenched over the Carolinas.Have a great weekend!Bigweather