As an area of low pressure developing over the Carolinas slowly drifts northeastward, another disturbance will strengthen over the Ohio Valley promoting a southwesterly flow, carrying tropical moisture across the Piedmont. Showers and thunderstorms will look to be most numerous east of the Triangle where there will be a rich supply of tropical moisture. Some of the rain will be locally heavy and there can even be a gusty thunderstorm with hail in some locations, especially tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Temperatures will be held to the 80s the next couple of afternoons, thanks to clouds and showers in spots. Both the upper-air disturbance and the area of low pressure will move off to the northeast Monday night and drier air will return for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the west. There will only be a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday to the east of the Triangle, then expect dry and sunny conditions on Wednesday with temperatures returning to the 90s.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell
