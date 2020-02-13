Weather

Rain Ends Tonight, Breezy Conditions Remain

After some moderate rain showers this afternoon and early this evening, most of central North Carolina will be on the dry side tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with winds originating from the southwest from 10-15 mph, even gusting up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will remain mild as we only fall into the mid 40s overnight.

Increasing clouds arrive tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 60s.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Thursday however most of that precipitation will be settled to the south and east of the Triangle. After Thursday's rain, we'll enter into a dry pattern for the remainder of the work week which will last into the weekend.

Have a good evening!

Robert Johnson


