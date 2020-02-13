Weather

Drying out with lower humidity on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Light rain will continue to clear throughout the morning giving way to a decent Friday.

A cold front will crawl to near the coast today, and drier and cooler air will begin to filter into at least the northwest portions of the viewing area, mainly from the Triangle to the north and west.

Skies should become partly sunny, and humidity levels will drop. To the south and east of Raleigh, the humidity will stay fairly high and there's a chance for a few showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the low and mid-80s.

The weekend won't be a rain out by any stretch, but there could still be a few showers, especially south and east of the Triangle. There's a better chance for some showers on Sunday in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the low and mid-80s.

Have a great Friday!
-Brittany Bell


