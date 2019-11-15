Cold, Wet & Windy

The cold air is here to stay for awhile, and so is the rain. Low pressure is going to develop off our coast and become a powerful nor'easter that will pound the OBX with damaging winds and significant coastal flooding. For central North Carolina, the impacts will not be as severe, but it won't be a pleasant weekend overall.For tonight, skies will be cloudy with occasional light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30 and low 40s.As the low pressure off the coast strengthens, winds will pick up later tonight, and Saturday will be a blustery, cold and wet day. Occasional rain and gusty winds to 30 mph or more will make for an unpleasant day, to say the least, Wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the day. A good day to stay indoors! Highs tomorrow will only reach upper 30s and low 40s.The rain will continue in spots tomorrow night and then gradually taper off by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 30s, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and still a bit breezy, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.The good news---it appears we will warm up into the low 60s by the middle of next week. That's the normal high for mid November.Have a great weekend, stay warm and dry!Chris