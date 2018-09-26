Active weather will continue as a front remains stalledacross the Triangle. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday,but still feel rather humid as a warm and sticky air mass remainsacross the region. Showers and thunderstorms will continue intotonight, but likely dwindle going into the overnight hours.By Friday, the front will be far weaker, but the shot for a coupleshowers and thunderstorms will remain with a little daytime heating.We will dry out considerably Friday night and especially Saturday. ACanadian frontal boundary will quickly dive southward Saturday nightand Sunday. By Sunday, it will likely be a beautiful day with brightsunshine and comfortable humidity across the Triangle.By Monday, a return flow will develop and we will see warmerconditions again. The Triangle will likely remain largely dry, butthunderstorms can fire in the higher elevations to the west. Ratherwarm conditions will continue for the remainder of the week with alarge ridge of high pressure keeping conditions stable.TROPICSKirk has quickly reacquired lost intensity as it has moved over aregion of warmer water and lighter vertical wind shear. Thunderstormactivity has flared up quite a bit over the last several hours and, asa result, Kirk has become a tropical storm once again. Kirk willcontinue to approach the Lesser Antilles and will likely bring gustywinds and very heavy rainfall to the islands of St. Lucia, Martinique,and Dominica on Thursday. Kirk will likely suffer the same fate asIsaac did in the Caribbean and struggle with very strong wind shear,likely causing it to weaken and perhaps diminish altogether.Leslie became post-tropical today but could reacquire subtropical ortropical characteristics by the end of the week as it remains wellaway from any landmass.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell