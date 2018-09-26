Active weather will continue as a front remains stalled
across the Triangle. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than yesterday,
but still feel rather humid as a warm and sticky air mass remains
across the region. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into
tonight, but likely dwindle going into the overnight hours.
By Friday, the front will be far weaker, but the shot for a couple
showers and thunderstorms will remain with a little daytime heating.
We will dry out considerably Friday night and especially Saturday. A
Canadian frontal boundary will quickly dive southward Saturday night
and Sunday. By Sunday, it will likely be a beautiful day with bright
sunshine and comfortable humidity across the Triangle.
By Monday, a return flow will develop and we will see warmer
conditions again. The Triangle will likely remain largely dry, but
thunderstorms can fire in the higher elevations to the west. Rather
warm conditions will continue for the remainder of the week with a
large ridge of high pressure keeping conditions stable.
TROPICS
Kirk has quickly reacquired lost intensity as it has moved over a
region of warmer water and lighter vertical wind shear. Thunderstorm
activity has flared up quite a bit over the last several hours and, as
a result, Kirk has become a tropical storm once again. Kirk will
continue to approach the Lesser Antilles and will likely bring gusty
winds and very heavy rainfall to the islands of St. Lucia, Martinique,
and Dominica on Thursday. Kirk will likely suffer the same fate as
Isaac did in the Caribbean and struggle with very strong wind shear,
likely causing it to weaken and perhaps diminish altogether.
Leslie became post-tropical today but could reacquire subtropical or
tropical characteristics by the end of the week as it remains well
away from any landmass.
Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Related Topics:
weather
weather