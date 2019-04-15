Sunny & Breezy Today

There are still a few thunderstorms rumbling across the region very early this morning, however these will be pushing eastward and will be east of the Triangle by daybreak and off the Carolina Coast by 8 am.Clouds in the morning will break and give way to a good deal of sunshine by 9am as drier air filters into the region. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only climb into the middle 60s today.High pressure at the surface will build over the region early on Tuesday and then shift towards the coast later in the day turning from the south in the afternoon leading to seasonable temperatures and sunshine. As the center of the high shifts farther west on Wednesday it will turn even warmer. There'll be a few more clouds around the region on Thursday ahead of the next cold front with temperatures climbing to near 80.That front will bring the next best chance for rain and thunderstorms for us on Friday. Heavy downpours are possible, especially late in the day and at night, which could lead to localized flooding. Turning cooler and less humid over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s and partly sunny skies.Have a good Monday!Steve Stewart