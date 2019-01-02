High pressure that helped to bring a flow of cooler air into central North Carolina last night and today is moving off to the east.An area of low pressure forming over Louisiana will move east tonight. As the surface low moves along a stalled front, rain will spread into central North Carolina tonight. The surface storm will pass just south of the Triangle around midday tomorrow then move off the North Carolina coast tomorrow afternoon. Some drier air will move into the region as that low move east and the rain should taper off and end for a time tomorrow afternoon.Another surface storm forming along the Texas coast tonight and tomorrow will move northeast and intensify. This will bring more rain to central North Carolina on Friday. That surface storm will pass over or just north of central North Carolina Friday night. As the storm moves away from the region, drier air will start to move in. This drier air should cause the rain to taper off and end Friday night.High pressure moving east from Texas will help bring nice weather to central North Carolina for not only Saturday afternoon but Sunday and Monday as well. Since the air mass within this high pressure area will be coming from the Pacific and not from Canada, temperatures during the weekend will average at least 10 degrees higher than normal, which means highs in the low 60s.In the longer range, another storm system will move into the West Coast this weekend. This storm system will move east with a surface storm and cold front. This system will reach the Appalachians by Tuesday of next week. This system could bring central North Carolina some showers Tuesday and Tuesday night of next week.Long-range computer forecasts continue to suggest the very cold air up north will remain well north of central North Carolina through at least the middle of January. So, if this continues to be correct, no harsh cold weather is expected across the Carolinas through at least the first half of January.Have a great evening,Chris