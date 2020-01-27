Dry and Sunny Tuesday

A disturbance and a weak cold front continues to bring light rain across the area this afternoon. Rain and clouds will gradually clear during the evening hours.High pressure will settle into the region Tuesday leading to sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. Clouds will increase Wednesday as another disturbance moves across the state. Moisture will be limited so it should stay mainly dry Wednesday. Additional clouds will drop highs a few degrees down to the upper 40sClouds will give way to more sun Thursday as weak high pressure builds into the region. By Friday, a storm system near the Gulf Coast will begin to move east. As that system moves east clouds will build into the area again late Friday. An area of low pressure moves through the state late Friday bringing another round of rain Friday night through Saturday.Sunday through the start of next week will be dry with highs in the low 50s.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell