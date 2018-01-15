WEATHER

Duke Energy wants you to conserve electricity during cold snap

Duke Energy wants customers to conserve energy during the cold snap.

Duke Energy officials are asking its customers to conserve electricity. This is all an effort to help avoid potential high demand on the electric grid caused by extremely cold temperatures.

Here are some tips to help reduce electricity use:

  • Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting when home, and bump the thermostat down a degree or two when leaving home.

  • Turn off unnecessary lighting.

  • Postpone household chores that require electrical appliances.

  • Unplug cellphone / tablet chargers. These devices draw energy even when not in use.

  • Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction, which pushes warm air back down into the room.

  • Leave your drapes or blinds open to allow the sun's rays to warm the house.


You can also check out more detailed tips from Duke Energy on how to save on your heating bill on their site.

For those who are struggling to keep the heat on in their home, Wake County has opened up their Low Income Energy Assistance Program. According to the county's website, they are accepting applications for assistance until March 31, 2018 or until funds run out.

You can find that energy assistance application here.

Various local ministries are also provide heating and utility assistance.

You can find their names and contact info in the link above.
