Durham brewery offers filtered water during Hurricane Florence

File video of Fullsteam Brewery (Credit: Fullsteam Brewery)

Lenaé Frazier
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A local brewery is offering free filtered water as people get ready for Hurricane Florence.

Durham's Fullsteam Brewery is giving out water to anyone who is in need.

According to their Facebook post, anyone in need can stop by their business, 726 Rigsbee Ave., and an employee will fill up their containers with filtered water.

The post read: "We are happy to fill your containers. Enter through Madison St. and introduce yourself to any of our friendly brewery crew. If they're there -- before, during, or after the storm -- we'll give you filtered water.

They're offering the service before, during, and after the storm.

No word on if they'll also fill up your container with the bubbly substance the brewery is known for while you're there.

But we assume if you're stocking on up beer, you'll have to shell out some green.
