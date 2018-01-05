WEATHER

During Nor'easter, New Yorker treks through Manhattan on skis

EMBED </>More Videos

As the snow fell in New York, one Manhattanite donned skis to get around town. (Helio Campos)

NEW YORK --
Forget taxis, the subway or Uber. When the snow started to fall on Thursday, one Manhattanite donned a pair of skis to get around town.

Instagram user Helio Campos spotted the lone skier trekking down 27th Street near Gramercy Park as the massive Nor'easter tore up the coast. The man skied alongside regular vehicle traffic on the snowy street.

According to reports from the National Weather Service, parts of the borough had seen nearly 10 inches of snow by Thursday evening. While the snow has since stopped, temperatures are expected to remain frigid through the weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfun stuffbuzzworthynor'eastersnowsnow stormwinter weathersevere weatherwinternew york
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News