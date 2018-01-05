NEW YORK --Forget taxis, the subway or Uber. When the snow started to fall on Thursday, one Manhattanite donned a pair of skis to get around town.
Instagram user Helio Campos spotted the lone skier trekking down 27th Street near Gramercy Park as the massive Nor'easter tore up the coast. The man skied alongside regular vehicle traffic on the snowy street.
According to reports from the National Weather Service, parts of the borough had seen nearly 10 inches of snow by Thursday evening. While the snow has since stopped, temperatures are expected to remain frigid through the weekend.