Wet and Cool This Week

As the high pressure that brought sunshine slowly shifts to the east-northeast tonight, some clouds will return. It will be another cold night, but temperatures will stay a few degrees milder than last night.

Skies will be turning out mostly cloudy Monday as a developing storm system heads toward the area. This will also bring some rain across the Triangle later in the day as the system begins its northeastward push up the East Coast. By Monday night into Tuesday morning, the rain could become heavy at times and may lead to localized flooding. The rain will then linger into Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday night.

High pressure will make a return for Wednesday, pushing in some drier air and leading to the return of some sun. However, this will also bring a much chillier air mass again and high temperatures may do no better than the middle 40s.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

