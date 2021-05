ELI WHITNEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday's severe weather that moved through central North Carolina produced a tornado in Alamance County, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.The EF-1 tornado touched down at 4:46 p.m. near the Eli Whitney community in the southern part of the county.The twister had peak winds of 110 mph and a path length of 1.25 miles, the NWS said, with a max width of 200 yards.No deaths or injuries were reported.The extent of damage was not immediately available.