EF-1 tornado touched down near Raeford during Thursday afternoon storm, NWS confirms

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-1 tornado touched down near Raeford on Thursday afternoon during North Carolina's string of storms.

The National Weather Service said the tornado made landfall between 3:56 p.m. to 3:58 p.m. along Plank Road. At its peak, officials believed winds reached up to 100 mph and traveled a fifth of a mile. The maximum width of the tornado measured 200-yards.

There were no reported injuries or deaths from the tornado.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a Tornado Warning for Cumberland, Harnett Hoke and Moore counties at 3:41 p.m.
