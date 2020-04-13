Weather

NC weather: EF1 tornado confirmed in Alamance County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather moving through central North Carolina on Monday morning brought Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for the ABC11 viewing area have ended. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m.

LIVE RADAR: Storms moving to North Carolina coast

Just before 6:50 a.m., the First Alert Weather Team got confirmation of a tornado on the ground spotted 7 miles south of Mebane headed toward Hillsborough. Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker and Brittany Bell identified this as a radar-confirmed tornado around 6:35 and had been tracking it all morning.

Possible tornado damage spotted in Alamance County after spotters confirmed a tornado touched down in the area.



Emergency managers report a swath of tree damage in southeastern Alamance County near Sutphin and Saxapahaw. Some of the trees fell on homes and other structures, but there are no reports of serious injuries at this time.

The National Weather Service said around 12:30 p.m. that it confirmed the damage in that area was consistent with at least an EF-1 tornado. Peak winds reached 100 mph.



There were also reports of wind damage in Sanford, Durham County and Chatham County.

ABC11's First Alert Weather Team said even with the storms moving out of the area, the strong wind will remain through the early afternoon.


The entire ABC11 viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until noon on Monday.



WATCH RADAR HERE

More than 200,000 Duke Energy customers in North and South Carolina were without power as of noon.

Here's a play-by-play time frame of what to expect for central North Carolina throughout Monday:

RELATED: Duke Energy prepares for outages ahead of Easter weekend storms

Monday Afternoon
By Afternoon there may be a lingering shower in a few spots across central North Carolina, but this is when most of us begin to dry out. It will still be windy even after the storms have passed. Then by late afternoon, some sunshine will break through the clouds and allow temperatures to rise into the low 80s.

Monday Night
Monday evening and night will be mostly clear and much cooler with overnight lows in the upper 40s/low 50s.

RELATED | Tornado watch vs warning: What to do when you see alert messages
