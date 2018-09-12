Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Hurricane Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Storm Watch
Full Story
Get breaking news. Stay safe. Download the ABC11 app.
Full Story
Email
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
El pronostico del huracan Florence ha cambiado
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4226638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
El pronostico del huracan Florence ha cambiado el miercoles.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 07:51PM
Related Topics:
weather
hurricane florence
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
El pronostico del huracan Florence ha cambiado
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Hurricane Florence: More than 10 million under storm watch or warning
Cumberland County emergency shelters now open
Hurricane Florence worries survivors of Hurricane Matthew
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: More than 10 million under storm watch or warning
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
VIDEO: ABC11 joins Hurricane Hunters on mission into Florence's eye
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
'Cajun Navy' captain from Texas heads to Carolinas for Hurricane Florence rescues
Some Raleigh residents being urged to leave home ahead of Florence
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
Cumberland County emergency shelters now open
Show More
Experts: Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along coast
Hurricane Florence: Strong winds a threat for North Carolina
Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon
List of area hurricane shelters, emergency operations centers
Florence is 'going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast': FEMA
More News