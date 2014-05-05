Election day forecast: Cold, sunny start before afternoon warmup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a chilly, gusty day yesterday, winds have settled down overnight and with clear skies, temperatures have dropped into the 30s. Some higher clouds have kept temperatures from getting down to the freezing mark in outlying areas, but it will still be a cold start to Election Day.The upper-level trough responsible for the cold conditions will begin to lift away from the area today as surface high pressure remains in control of our weather. Temperatures will begin to moderate this afternoon with rising heights and a warming west to southwest flow. Though we will make it back into the mid-60s, we will remain below average. With calm winds and clear skies tonight, once again radiational cooling will drop most areas back into the upper 30s.As the trough moves completely away tomorrow, the combination of rising heights, and a surface high overhead, will produce a wealth of sunshine with temperatures returning to average. High pressure moves offshore tomorrow night, and though winds will be light, it will not be as cold as the previous couple of nights.As the high moves farther offshore Thursday and Friday, return flow will begin to bring some clouds back into the area. These will not amount to much Thursday, and even on Friday they will be most prominent over eastern parts of the area. Temperatures will continue to moderate, ending up several degrees above average. Through this time, a weak upper-level trough may try to approach the area, but should remain mostly, if not completely, to our west.The models are showing the upper-level ridge over us holding on into early next week, and only weakening a bit toward the middle of the week as a deep trough that moves into the West by Friday slowly tries to come eastward. Given the strength of the ridge and the strong amplification of the pattern, that trough may be slow to progress, which will keep our warm and largely dry pattern intact. The one wrinkle in that is the persistent easterly flow on the south side of that surface high that sets up over the Atlantic. This could moisten us enough by the end of the weekend or early next week to raise concerns of a shower popping up. It does at least look to remain mostly dry and warmer than normal into at least Tuesday.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather