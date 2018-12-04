Dry weather is on tap for North Carolina today thanks to a sprawling area of high pressure sitting over the Plains. After a mild day yesterday with afternoon temperatures topping 70 degrees Fahrenheit, today will not be as mild in the wake of a cold front that pressed through last evening. High temperatures today will run about 15-20 degrees below what they were yesterday.Tonight, a weak disturbance will drop through, and could bring a sprinkle or flurry from the Triangle on North.The weather will be quiet tomorrow and Thursday, with a fair amount of sunshine both days and highs in the 40s. That's a bit cooler than today, and about 10 degrees below average for early December.Tomorrow night will be the coldest night with high pressure nearby. That will bring a mainly clear sky, which will allow temperatures to plummet into the 20s.Friday will be another chilly day with some sunshine, but the sun will fade behind high clouds that will be streaking into the area ahead of a potent storm approaching from the west.With a dry and chilly air mass in place, there is the potential for a widespread winter weather event across Central North Carolina later Saturday into Sunday and Monday depending on the exact track and intensity of this developing area of low pressure.Precipitation will move into the area late Saturday and continue Saturday night into Sunday. There may be a mix of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain, with ice and snow most likely to the north and northwest of the Triangle. Depending on the track and timing of the storm, some rain, snow or ice could linger into the day on Monday. Travel could be widely impacted Sunday into Monday across the Southeast and mid-Atlantic due to this system. There's a lot of uncertainty with this system and we should have a better idea of timing and amounts later in the week.Have a nice Tuesday!Bigweather